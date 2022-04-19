OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City businesses and nonprofits can now apply for funding and services through a new program.

The OKC Rescue Program launched on Monday and is accepting applications for businesses and nonprofits to receive free business services or reimbursement for qualifying projects.

In all, organizers say they plan to give out $20 million in total relief funds.

“So many businesses and nonprofits struggled during the past two years, and we’re glad for this opportunity to help our community,” said Leana Dozier, director of policy, planning and partnerships at The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City, the organization administering the program. “The OKC Rescue Program is a chance to provide fast, direct help to the smallest and most vulnerable businesses in our city and we hope to impact as many organizations as possible.”

The program is distributing federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for up to $15,000 in business services and up to $25,000 in expenses related to COVID-19 equipment.

To qualify, the business or nonprofit must be located in Oklahoma City and employ 100 or fewer full-time employees.

Eligible applicants must demonstrate one of the following:

Negative economic impact from COVID-19

Minority-owned business

Be located within a Qualified Census Tract area.