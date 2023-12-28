EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been a project in the works for about two decades.

The City of Edmond wants to connect walking trails around the area. Now the project is stepping up the pace.

“There’s definitely a lot of momentum right now,” said Casey Moore, with the City of Edmond.

In the late 1990’s the city came up with the “Master Plan” to develop a large connecting system of trails. The idea was for residents to get from one side of the city to the other without having to step off.

“We’ve got a really great trail system now, but it’s it’s chopped up,” said Moore.

One of those systems is the Spring Creek trail, that runs under I-35, by Integris Hospital, all the way to Spring Creek Park on 15th at Arcadia, dead ending at the lake.

“Then we had another significant trail that was built in partnership with ODOT along Second Street, Route 66, that runs essentially from one of our lake parks all the way over to Post Road,” said Moore. “Those are two significant trails, but they do not connect.”

As first reported by the Oklahoman, the city council recently accepted $3million in funding to help build and design three new sections of trails on the west and north sides of Arcadia Lake. While this new development does not complete the system, it will inch the city closer towards its goals.

“We’re going to have new trail projects every year for the foreseeable future trying to build out this trail system,” said Moore.

City Councilors also said $800,000 will partly be used to build a section of trail next year, eventually linking Mitch and Hafer Parks to the lake.