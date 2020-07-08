Project underway to examine COVID-19 antibodies in Oklahoma health care workers



OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A project aimed at determining the prevalence of Oklahoma health care workers who have previously been infected with the COVID-19 virus is underway through a collaboration with OU Medicine, OU Health Sciences Center and Oklahoma Blood Institute.

In addition, the antibodies of those who test positive for previous infection will be analyzed for their ability to protect against future COVID-19 infections.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute will offer testing through its existing partnerships with health care facilities across Oklahoma. Through mobile blood drives around the state or at OBI donor facilities, health care workers can be tested for COVID-19 antibodies while donating much-needed blood for Oklahoma’s supply.

If their tests show a previous infection, they have the option of donating their plasma to be used as convalescent plasma treatment in seriously ill patients with COVID-19.

Additionally, COVID-19 antibody tests will be offered on the campus of the OU Health Sciences Center to all employees of OU Medicine, OU Physicians and OU Health Sciences Center, whether or not they work in a clinical setting.

In total, the study aims to test 8,000 workers at health care facilities in Oklahoma. Altogether, the test results should provide insight into how the state’s health care population has been affected.

“The virus has had a disproportionate impact on healthcare workers around the world,” said Tim VanWagoner, Ph.D., deputy director of the Oklahoma Clinical and Translational Science Institute, a campus initiative that is spearheading the project. “It makes sense for us to focus these early serological studies to better understand the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies among healthcare workers. Because a high number of individuals are asymptomatic after infection, many people are very interested in knowing whether they may have been previously exposed and might have some protection against future infections.”

OU Medicine’s laboratory will test the samples provided by OBI and others from OU employees. However, some tests will be administered using lower-complexity devices that can be used to provide rapid results in a variety of settings. The results will be compared and verified to determine whether they are as accurate as laboratory testing, VanWagoner said.

Researchers at the OU Health Sciences Center will lead investigations into the antibodies of those who were previously infected. The studies will focus on whether the antibodies have the ability to block the virus from infecting cells and, if so, the amount of antibodies needed to do so, said OU Health Sciences Center virologist James Papin, Ph.D.

“We are interested in whether antibodies made by previously infected individuals have the ability to neutralize the virus,” Papin said. “While we have some evidence that individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 possess antibodies that can protect from re-infection, what we do not know is how long those antibodies persist or if antibodies produced during asymptomatic infection can protect against re-infection. As part of the testing, we will determine the highest dilution of antibodies that can block the virus from infecting cells, as a higher dilution indicates a stronger response and thus greater chance of protection from re-infection.”

The OU Health Sciences Center is qualified to conduct these tests because of its Biosafety Level 3 Laboratory, a requirement for working with live SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, Papin said. The facility includes multiple safety protocols, including extensive personal protective equipment and clean airflow that is HEPA-filtered and not re-circulated.

After this round of testing and research, the project will broaden into community settings for non-healthcare workers, which will be particularly important if infection rates continue to rise, VanWagoner said.

