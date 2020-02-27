Projects to compete for $40 million in excess MAPS 3 funds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It seems that city officials will soon determine how to spend millions of dollars in excess funds that originally were set to go to the MAPS 3 convention center.

On Thursday, OKCTalk.com reported that the MAPS3 Board voted to return $15 million to the city council after it was not needed by the convention center.

In all, officials expect to return $40 million to the city from the convention center and excess sales tax collections. Now, various MAPS 3 subcommittees will compete for the additional funds.

Some of those requests include $9 million for the state fairgrounds MAPS 4 coliseum project, $30 million to connect the lower park to the Oklahoma River, or $25 million to renovate Union Station.

The city council will ultimately decide how the money is spent.