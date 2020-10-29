Property owner shoots alleged break-in suspect in Oklahoma City; suspect in critical condition

Two multi-ethnic police officers at night wearing bulletproof vests, standing beside police cars with emergency lights flashing, behind cordon tape. The policewoman is in her 40s and her Hispanic, male partner is in his 30s.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting in which a property owner shot a suspect who allegedly broke into a shed on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area of Northwest 23rd Street and May Avenue.

Officers spoke with a property owner at the scene.

The property owner told officers that he went to check on property after he had not been able to get in contact with the tenant.

He said when he arrived he found a male suspect breaking into a shed on the property.

Police said the property owner confronted the suspect and at some point shot him.

The suspect was transported to a hospital. He is in critical condition.

Officers are questioning the property owner. He is not under arrest at this time.

Police did not provide further information.

