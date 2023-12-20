An Oklahoma City senior living community complex with over 200 living inside has had a broken elevator for three months which has created concern for the elderly and disabled that live there.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City senior living community complex with over 200 living inside has had a broken elevator for three months, which has created concern for the elderly and disabled people that live there. Residents also tell KFOR the elevator isn’t their only problem.

The complex is called the Shartel Towers and has been around for decades in south Oklahoma City, run by the Oklahoma City Housing Authority.

“Sometimes we’ll have to wait twenty to thirty minutes for an elevator,” said Phillip Tinnin, who has lived at Shartel Towers for 11 years.

Tinnin called KFOR asking for help because he said he has reached out to management time and time again but nothing has changed.

“I pay my rent, I don’t bother anyone so I just don’t see why we can’t get something basic fixed,” said Tinnin. “I’ve put in work order after work order and still nothing has gotten done. Like I said before, I’ve been dealing with the roaches for a while. At this point, I just don’t know what to do.”

Shartel Towers: One elevator remains in use but residents say it doesn’t work as well. {KFOR} Shartel Towers: A sign hangs on the broken elevator showing it is out of order. {KFOR} Shartel Towers: Several who live in the complex are disabled.

Tinnin said that management has sprayed for bugs in the past but said whatever they have done doesn’t work. He said he is approached by many people who live in the building and are plagued by bed bugs and cockroaches.

He proceeded to hold up two used pill bottles full of what looked to be dead bed bugs and said, “Bed bugs regenerate every two weeks so if they come back you have to get on it.”

Tinnin even said that he has had to use money from his own pockets to pay for the bed bug treatments.

“They won’t go to the news because they fear retaliation but I don’t care anymore,” said Tinnin.

Other residents who didn’t go on camera said that the one working elevator breaks down regularly as well.

“I had an issue the other night where EMSA had to come up to me and it took them a while to get up here,” said Tinnin. “When you’re in the middle of something like that it’s unnerving and it scares you.”

Many of the residents at Shartel Towers are disabled and cannot use the stairs to get around if it comes to it.

“Think about what could happen if we lose both of the elevators,” said Tinnin.

KFOR went to the building’s management office and asked for the person in charge but she told KFOR that she could not speak and to reach out to the Oklahoma City Housing Authority (OCHA).

KFOR sent an email early Wednesday morning before any interview was conducted and have not yet heard back.