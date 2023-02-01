OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As those for and against the Access Oklahoma Turnpike Expansion Plan continue to be at a crossroads, a group called the “ProPike Campaign” has been launched.

“Over the last six or seven months, I think that it has been a really one sided conversation,” said Bobby Stem, the Executive Director of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors. “What’s happened over the last couple of months has become very, very hateful and I think that, pardon the pun, they (Pike Off OTA) are a little bit out of their lane.”

Stem says he’s speaking on behalf of about eight to ten-thousand Oklahomans.

“There’s a whole bunch of folks that like to see investment in Oklahoma’s infrastructure,” said Stem.

The below message from the ProPike Campaign was recently sent out, saying “it’s critical” to support the OTA.

The proposed expansion project would put a new turnpike along Indian Hills Road and connect Newcastle to Norman. Part of the plan is to also extend the Kickapoo Turnpike west of Lake Thunderbird, essentially connecting the Kickapoo Turnpike to Purcell.

“You can’t tell me that investment in turnpikes hasn’t been good for Oklahoma. It’s saving lives,” said Stem. “And second, it’s building our economy.”

The campaign also asks Oklahomans to show their support for the project by sending a message to or by calling lawmakers.

“And say, you know, we know you’re hearing from a lot of people that are anti-turnpike, but we’re here to tell you that there are a lot of Oklahomans that believe infrastructure investment is not only appropriate but needed,” said Stem.

Meanwhile, Dave Moore, a volunteer and organizer for Pike Off OTA says he’s disappointed, but not surprised about the group.

“They have decided to take such an aggressive pursuit against basically a bunch of people who are just trying to save their homes,” said Moore.

He added that he thinks their support for the project comes down to money.

“It’s a hate campaign. They hate us. They hate us with a passion because we’re standing in between them and big, big money,“ said Moore. “If they were really concerned about doing the right thing, they would do the right thing and actually come help us out. But instead, all they care about is their money, which has been jeopardized by a lawsuit.”