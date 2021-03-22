Proposal to develop area next to Hafer Park met with criticism from some residents

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A plan for developing the area next to Hafer Park that’s been proposed to Edmond City Council has been met with criticism from some residents.

The plan includes both residential and commercial space. It’s called “Mansion Block Luxury Homes.”

Some say it will disrupt the area’s scenery and wildlife.

“I want to see the park stay as it is, I want to see the environment stay as it is,” Edmond resident Brad Mardis said.

“I’m very emotional about this place. It’s very soothing,” Al Mikell, who works in Edmond said.

There is also an online petition against the project.

“We’re not against development, we’re against that’s going to lower the quality of life for Edmond residents,” Charles Moles, who’s against the project, said. “These trees are critical because they do several things. They provide shade, they also absorb noise from nearby streets.”

Ashley B., who also opposes the project, sent KFOR statement that reads:

“We understand and respect our City leaders, we just want to make sure they are listening to us and trying absolutely everything in their power to help us keep Edmond a beautiful city. We have limited natural wildlife habitats as is, and building luxury apartments next to a park would in fact destroy a lot of that beauty, not to mention the homes, the sanctuary that’s there for various wildlife. We are not against development, in fact we want Edmond to grow, but responsibly and with respect to what is already here. We feel there are better locations, locations that in fact already have infrastructure set up for this type of project. This all said, we know that there is a chance that we won’t be able to stop this development from happening….but that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to try and that we’re not going to continue to try again and again. I think we all understand that a voice is powerful and can do lots of things. So, we’re going to be that voice for the park, for the trees, for the animals, and for this city.”

City Council could vote on zoning for the project at its next meeting in April, but even if that passes, it doesn’t mean the whole project is approved. It would take more time.

“If the zoning request is approved, then it’s up to the developer moving forward to meet certain requirements, and then they’ve go to bring back their site plan,” Casey Moore, spokesperson for the city of Edmond, said.

“We tried to design something that was very sensitive to that history as well as sensitivity to the traffic situation,” developer Richard McKown said in city meeting council meeting on March 2.