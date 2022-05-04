OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a dramatic increase in revenue, city leaders in Oklahoma City say they are going to reinvest those funds into the community.

The Oklahoma City Council received the City Manager’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.

“Stimulus from the federal government and a dynamic local economy produced remarkable sales tax growth this year,” said City Manager Craig Freeman. “This led to significant growth in revenues for fiscal year 2022 and gives us a strong foundation as we look to the new fiscal year.”

The total fiscal year budget is about $1.8 billion, which is $141.6 million more than the 2022 budget.

The increased budget allows several city departments to hire for additional positions:

Oklahoma City Police Department

8 civilian positions for accident investigation

5 911 dispatchers

2 senior crime scene investigators

2 senior crime analysts

2 emergency management positions

2 grant-funded community relations coordinators

Administrative coordinator

Licensed professional counselor

Chaplain

FACT program coordinator

Officials say the increase will also fully fund equipment replacement at $25.8 million.

Oklahoma City Public Works

4 pothole repair positions

8 positions in various sections.

Officials say the department will contract out utility cut repairs, which will reduce 28 positions. However, they say those employees will fill vacant positions within the department.

Development Services

4 Animal Welfare positions

3 Development Center positions.

Planning

Position to coordinate Infrastructure Act grant requests

Comprehensive planning position.

Public Transportation and Parking

3 City-funded positions

24 COTPA-funded positions for Bus Rapid Transit

5 positions for parking enforcement

Network administrator.

Utilities

12 customer service positions

2 refuse collector positions

10 positions across various divisions.

Parks and Recreation

2 irrigation tech positions.

City Manager’s Office

1 inclusion and diversity position

1 special event permitting position

1 marketing coordinator

1 accountant in MAPS

Special projects manager.

General Services

7 positions for a fire station renovation team

Fleet services writer

Building maintenance mechanic

Information Technology

3 positions funded by Utilities to support their systems

2 security positions

Inventory technician.

Other Departments

3 accounting positions

Audit manager

Employee and labor relations manager

Attorney in economic development

Attorney in litigation

2 quality control coordinators.

The budget includes funding for 4,989 full-time positions, which is an increase of 123 positions.