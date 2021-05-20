Prosecution continues witness testimonies as trial continues for accused serial killer in Oklahoma teen’s 1997 murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The death penalty trial for accused serial killer William Lewis Reece continued Thursday afternoon in the Oklahoma County Courthouse.

On the third day of testimony, jurors heard from a medical examiner, car wash owner, and the detective who picked up the case after it went cold in 1997.

Tiffany Johnston vanished from the Sunshine Car Wash in 1997. Officers first on the scene previously testified her unlocked car was still in the stall and matts hanging up on the wall.

The car wash owner, George Brown testified he found out the 19-year-old was missing from his business by watching the news. On the stand, Brown said he recognized Reece’s picture on the screen. He said he also remembered Reece’s white dually pickup truck.

Brown said the truck stuck out to him, and several other alleged victims, because of the half-camper installed on the bed of his truck.

The day after officers declared her missing and endangered, her body was found in a Canadian County field. The people who found her were searching for another missing woman at the time.

The Medical Examiner, Dr. Chai Choi, testified she found red marks on her hands and wrists indicating Johnston may have been bound before she was killed.

Dr. Choi also testified busted capillaries in her eyes, red dots on her face, and a fractured bone in her neck were all signs someone strangled her with their hands and perhaps other soft material. The assailant also allegedly left behind marks that could be from finger tips and knuckles.

The Medical Examiner testified she ruled her death a homicide and sexual in nature.

As standard protocol, Dr. Choi took vaginal and rectum swabbings during her examination.

However, after an exhaustive search for a suspect, the case went cold.

That is until 2012, when Major Riley Williams with the OSBI was asked to re-investigate.

With DNA technology advancing, agents decide to re-test the swabs.

Investigators were able to obtain a DNA sample from Reece, who was serving a 60-year sentence for an attempted kidnapping in Texas.

According to reports, investigators said based on the DNA, Reece could not be excluded as a possible match.

Reece is also linked to three other murders in Texas. All of the victims were around Johnston’s age and happened around the same time.

Defense attorneys said they plan to call a Texas Ranger to the stand tomorrow.

The trial starts back up again at 9 a.m. Friday.