PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Payne County’s District Attorney filed a motion Thursday, asking that two burglary-related charges filed against former star Oklahoma State University wrestler A.J. Ferrari be expunged.

DA Laura Austin Thomas filed the motion to dismiss and expunge the two charges a day after the charges were originally filed, according to a Yahoo Sports article.

AJ Ferrari, image from Oklahoma State University website

However, the charge against Ferrari, an NCAA National Champion, related to a sexual battery allegation still stands.

Ferrari was charged with one count of sexual battery in Payne County District Court on Aug. 3.

Stillwater Police Department officials issued an alert, stating “Albert James Ferrari Jr.” was a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

The court documents filed Aug. 3 show that a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The alleged victim told police she met Ferrari’s sister through a mutual friend, and was later invited to their family outings and to hang out at the Ferrari family home, according to court documents.

She told investigators Ferrari SnapChatted her last month, asking her to hang out, which they did at one of her friend’s houses.

The documents go on to say she asked Ferrari to take her home and she “didn’t think this was anything out of the ordinary because she was friends with Ferrari’s family.”

She told authorities Ferrari drove her to her apartment and insisted he walk her inside “to make sure she was safe,” according to court records. At which point, she claims he started drinking tequila that was sitting on the kitchen counter.

Ferrari eventually “claimed he was drunk and asked to stay the night.” The alleged victim said she told him he could sleep on the couch, but instead he went to her bed, according to court documents.

There, the records say, she found him in his underwear, and when she laid down, she put a pillow between the two, telling him she didn’t see him “as a romantic partner.”

She told police Ferrari then “pulled her over on top of him and started grabbing her chest area” and “began gyrating his hips, causing his torso to grind against” her, according to court documents.

The alleged victim told investigators she “got off of Ferrari and almost immediately Ferrari rolled on top of” her. The documents add she said he pinned her wrists above and behind her head “while telling her he knew she liked to be dominated.”

The alleged victim also told investigators he tried to pull down her shorts and underwear, but was unsuccessful, according to court records.

The details of the rest of the allegations are graphic and the link to find them can be found here.

The court records add that the alleged victim told investigators she did not consent to any of the sexual acts and that she was “scared, traumatized and didn’t know what to do.”

She also said Ferrari told her, “he liked how she put up a good fight.”

However, Ferrari’s attorney denies the allegations. He sent KFOR the following statement:

“The Ferrari Family is disappointed by the State’s decision to file this charge. We remain confident that through the legal process AJ Jr will be exonerated, as he is innocent and the facts will no doubt prove it.” Derek Chance, Attorney

OSU also issued a statement:

“The university is aware that criminal charges have been filed in Payne County District Court against a former student athlete. This individual is not currently enrolled in classes for the upcoming semester. OSU will handle the matter in accordance with university policy.” Shannon Rigsby, Public Information Officer

According to the Stillwater Police Department, Ferrari’s bond was set at $25,000.

Ferrari was the NCAA champion in the 197-pound weight class in 2021 and was injured in a January accident.

Ferrari signed a “Next in Line” (NIL) deal with World Wrestling Entertainment, and is still featured on WWE’s webpage for new recruits. He was U.S. Junior National Champion in 2020.