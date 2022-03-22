OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they plan to crack down on people who obtained loans and other pandemic relief fraudulently.

United States Attorney Robert J. Troester and Special Inspector General Brian D. Miller of the Office of the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery announced that their offices have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding.

They say they will investigate and prosecute fraud involving loans, loan guarantees, and other relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, which included over $2 trillion in emergency financial assistance designed to provide immediate help for American businesses and individuals.

“It is regrettable that the government relief programs provided by Congress to aid those in need, as a result of the pandemic, have been exploited by fraud,” said U.S. Attorney Troester. “We have already been working closely with SIGPR to address these fraudulent schemes. This partnership with SIGPR strengthens and enhances that on-going effort.”

“Our partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma has already produced results,” said Special Inspector General Miller. “We continue to work together to hold accountable those who would misuse pandemic funds meant to support vulnerable businesses and individuals in their time of need.”

Oklahomans who believe they are victims or witnesses of fraudulent activity related to the pandemic should report it to the following: