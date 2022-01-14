Prosecutors to ask judge to revoke bond of Oklahoma murder suspect

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Prosecutors in Logan County are asking a judge to revoke the bond of an Oklahoma murder suspect.

Brent Mack, 50, was reported missing to the Guthrie Police Department on Sept. 29, 2021 after his daughter said that no one had seen or heard from him since Sept. 20.

Mack’s daughter told detectives when she couldn’t reach her father, she messaged his boss, Dan Triplett.

Brent Mack

According to the probable cause affidavit, Triplett told her that he fired Mack and dropped him off in front of a laundromat. He also said that he gave Mack $1,000 as a severance.

The affidavit states that detectives obtained surveillance footage from the area but they say Triplett never stopped to drop Brent Mack off at the laundromat.

Although Triplett insisted that the last place the pair worked together was in Crescent, investigators were able to determine that was not the case.

Instead, they learned that Mack and Triplett worked together at a home in Mulhall on Sept. 20, which is the day he stopped responding to phone calls and text messages.

After watching surveillance footage from the home, “it was apparent that two people arrive at the job site on 09/20/2021 in Dan’s vehicle, but only one person is seen leaving.”

The affidavit states that the video showed Brent Mack getting into a hole that was dug for a septic tank, but he is never seen again on the camera footage.

On Oct. 21, authorities removed the septic tank and found the remains of Brent Mack.

As a result of the investigation, Triplett was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.

Daniel Triplett

He was released from custody after he was given a $500,000 bond on Dec. 7.

Triplett was only allowed to leave his home to get medical care, see his attorney, or attend court dates.

However, Logan County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas claims Triplett has violated his bond conditions.

According to court documents, Triplett went to an Oklahoma City Waffle House on Dec. 15, a convenience store and a Guthrie bank on Jan. 4.

One of the bank’s employees called police when they saw him, and Triplett’s movements were also tracked by a GPS monitoring device.

Triplett is set to be back in court on Friday afternoon where the district attorney’s office is expected to argue that his bond should be revoked or increased because of the alleged violations.