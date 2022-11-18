SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – The prolonged drought that is impacting the state is negatively affecting the Chickasaw National Recreation Area.

Officials say Antelope Springs have stopped flowing due to low water levels.

This is the 24th time the springs have dried up since they were first protected in 1902.

“Due to the ongoing drought, the aquifer that feeds Antelope Springs hasn’t been getting enough water to stay fully charged,” says Superintendent Bill Wright. “When the aquifer level drops low enough, Antelope Springs is the first to go dry. Based on past patterns, we expect to see Buffalo Springs continue to slow and dry up as well if the drought continues.”

Antelope and Buffalo Springs are the headwaters of Travertine Creek, which flows over popular recreational dams like Little Niagara, Bear Falls, Garfield Falls, and Panther FAlls.

The last time they dried up was from Feb. 13, 2014 to April 29, 2015.