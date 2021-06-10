Protecting your pets during the summer months

OKLAHOMA CITY – Summer is here, but that means that you may need to pay closer attention to your pets when they’re outdoors.

During the summer months, your dogs and cats may want to stay out in the sun and play. However, there are some precautions you should take to protect your pet.

The United States Dog Agility Association warns that many dogs are susceptible to sunburns, especially if they have a short coat and light pigmentation in their fur.

Cats are also susceptible to sunburns around their nose and ears.

In order to prevent sunburns, pet owners are encouraged to use canine or feline sunscreen on their pets. Also, you can choose to walk your dogs during the early morning hours or late evening when it is not as hot.

However, a sunburn is not the only danger your dogs face in the summertime.

Veterinarians from Banfield Pet Hospital warn that walking your dogs on pavement, asphalt, wood, metal and sand can do extensive damage on their paws.

Veterinarians suggest checking the pavement for the heat before taking your dog on a walk. Place your hand or a bare foot on the surface for 10 seconds. If it is too hot to keep your hand in place, then it is too hot for your pet.

Also, avoid the hottest parts of the day to allow the pavement a chance to cool off.