Protecting your pipes from becoming frozen in the bitter temps

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures dip to dangerous levels, many homeowners are concerned about protecting their pipes.

According to the Institute for Business and Home Safety, $4 billion in insurance claims have been paid due to frozen, burst pipes.

Officials with the City of Oklahoma City say that while you can’t prevent temperatures from dropping outside, there are a few things you can do to stop the temperatures from wreaking havoc on your home.

Seal Cracks

Caulk around door frames and windows and around pipes where they enter the house to reduce incoming cold.

Wrap all pipes in unheated areas

Pipes in unheated areas such as the crawl space under the house, attic, garage and unheated basement should be wrapped to prevent freezing. Use insulating tape and wrap it over the entire length of exposed pipe. You can also use flexible molded pipe sleeves. Cover all valves, pipe fittings, etc. with insulating tape or fiberglass. We do not recommend electric heat tape for insulating water lines.

Protect outdoor pipes and faucets

In some homes, the outside faucet has its own shut-off in the basement in addition to the shut-off valve for the entire house. If you have a separate valve for outside faucets, close the valve, remove hoses, and drain the faucet. If you do not have a separate valve, wrap the outside faucets (hose bibs) in newspapers or rags covered with plastic.

Drain in-ground sprinklers

Check the manufacturer’s instructions for the best way to do this.

Open cupboard doors in the kitchen and bathrooms

Water lines supplying these rooms are frequently on outside walls. Any air leaks in siding or insulation can cause these pipes to freeze. Leaving the doors open when the temperature is below freezing allows them to get more heat

Turn off all your water and drain your system if you are leaving for a long time

Turn off the main shut-off valve, then turn on all faucets, sinks tubs, showers, etc. and flush the toilets. Turn off the water heater. Then go back to the main shut-off valve and remove the plug so it can drain completely. Leaving your furnace on a low setting while you are gone helps, but it may not prevent freezing.

If your pipes do freeze, one trick you may not know is to pour a tablespoon of salt down the drain – but don’t add water, as a quick temperature change could crack the pipe.

“We’re in the business of saving lives and property so if we can save property and prevent some of that water damage, we’ll do our best to help with that,” said OKCFD Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson.