OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- “The People’s Convoy,” a group of truck drivers came through Oklahoma City around noon on Sunday.

Their mission is to drive across the country for a peaceful protest against Covid- 19 rolled through central Oklahoma. The protest is against mask and vaccine mandates.

People showed up waving American flags across Kilpatrick Turnpike and other places along the route.

  • Truck Convoy in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR
  • Truck Convoy in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR
  • Truck Convoy in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR
  • Truck Convoy in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR
  • Truck Convoy in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had troopers monitoring the weekend convoy.

At times there were traffic backups along the route through Oklahoma City.