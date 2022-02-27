OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- “The People’s Convoy,” a group of truck drivers came through Oklahoma City around noon on Sunday.

Their mission is to drive across the country for a peaceful protest against Covid- 19 rolled through central Oklahoma. The protest is against mask and vaccine mandates.

People showed up waving American flags across Kilpatrick Turnpike and other places along the route.

Truck Convoy in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

Truck Convoy in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

Truck Convoy in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

Truck Convoy in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

Truck Convoy in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had troopers monitoring the weekend convoy.

At times there were traffic backups along the route through Oklahoma City.