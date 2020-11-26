Protest held after 15-year-old armed robbery suspect shot and killed by Oklahoma City police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of protestors walked the streets of Oklahoma City on Wednesday night after police shot and killed a teenage armed robbery suspect earlier this week.

Police say 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez robbed a Southwest Oklahoma City convenience store twice Monday night. Oklahoma City Police Department officials tell KFOR the clerk escaped and then locked Rodriguez in from the outside.

According to investigators, Rodriguez refused to come outside. Eventually, the teenager jumped out through the drive-thru window.

“They are still trying to review the body cam, but I do know that he did come out of the window with the gun in his hand,” MSgt. Gary Knight said.

Stavian Rodriguez

But it’s allegedly what happened after Rodriguez jumped out that’s sparking outrage. Witnesses tell KFOR Rodriguez surrendered.

“He dropped the gun,” Olivia Hammons said. “It was lying on the ground, and he was trying to pull up his pants. They thought he was trying to reach for another weapon.”

OKCPD officials say they call Rodriguez’s hand movements in front of the officers suspicious, causing five officers to open fire. Investigators also say Rodriguez wasn’t listening to their commands.

The convenience store where Oklahoma City police shot and killed Stavian Rodriguez after he allegedly attempted to commit an armed robbery.

“I just started bawling when my friend said it,” one classmate said. “She was like, ‘Stavo is dead,’ and I was like, ‘No he did not.’”

Family and friends tell KFOR Rodriguez was a former student of Midwest City Schools.

“I would do anything in a heartbeat for him,” Hammons said. “I wish I could’ve re-do that morning all over again.”

Metro residents protesting the police shooting of Stavian Rodriguez.

The five officers involved are on paid administrative leave, according to OKCPD officials.

Black Lives Matter announced they, along with other local organizations, are holding a press conference Thursday morning regarding the shooting.

