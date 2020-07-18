Protest organized after body cam footage shows Wilson police tasing a man 53 times; officers now face murder charges

WILSON, Okla. (KFOR) – Several people in Wilson say they’re outraged after a 28-year-old man was tased more than 50 times by police while naked on the ground before being put in a chokehold for more than 40 seconds.

Jared Lakey died on Fourth of July weekend in 2019. Prosecutors say Lakey was tased 53 times in a matter of minutes by Wilson police officers.

Two Oklahoma officers, Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman, are both charged with second degree-murder in the death of Lakey.

On Friday, friends, family and the community came out for a peaceful protest outside Wilson City Hall.

Jared Lakey

Jared’s big brother, Josh Lakey, says he’s still not satisfied.

“How does anyone who sees someone as a human do that to them?” Josh Lakey said.

Several others are asking the same question in Wilson. Friday night, a protest was organized outside Wilson City Hall.

One year ago, a call came into Wilson Police reporting Lakey was running down the street naked and screaming.

“Noncompliance is going to get you tased,” one officer said. “Put your hands behind your back!”

After tasing Lakey multiple times, the officers called for back up.

“He keeps attempting to fight with us,” one officer said.

A Carter County deputy joined the two and put Lakey in a chokehold as Lakey is seen in the body camera footage going in and out of consciousness.

Lakey would later die at the hospital less than 48 hours later.

The toxicology report revealed no drugs were in Lakey’s system, and an arrest warrant for the two officers says Lakey was never aggressive.

The mayor of Wilson tells KFOR he hopes “other cities in Oklahoma use this incident for the betterment of their community.”

“You don’t really ever get better,” Josh Lakey said. “You learn how to adapt.”

Both officers have since bonded out. Their next court date is August 27. KFOR has not received a call back from their attorney.

