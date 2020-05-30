TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A person protesting the death of George Floyd was struck by a pickup in Tulsa.

A group of protesters were huddled near a shoulder along Interstate 44 when the truck went into the shoulder lane, striking a protester.

That part of I-44 was closed temporarily.

The protester did not suffer serious injuries.

Protesters gathered in Tulsa to protest Floyd’s death beneath the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday, May 25.

Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer who has since been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, pinned his knee against the back of Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn’t breathe and pleaded for his life. Three other officers surrounded Floyd and helped keep him pinned to the ground as nearby citizens expressed concern that Floyd couldn’t breathe.

Floyd, 46, was unresponsive and did not have a pulse when EMS arrived to the scene, Minneapolis fire officials said in a report.

He was taken to a hospital, and emergency room staff worked for nearly an hour to revive him.

Floyd was officially pronounced dead 90 minutes after his encounter with Minneapolis police.

Chauvin was arrested on suspicion of third-degree murder. His bond was set at $500,000.

Outrage over Floyd’s death has swept across the nation, with protests going deep into the night in several major cities.

Protesters have called for the arrest of the other three officers – Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane – as well.

A protest was held in Oklahoma City Friday.

Protests are also planned for today and for Sunday in Oklahoma City.