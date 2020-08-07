Protesters arrested for obstruction at Trump’s Tulsa rally plead not guilty

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Four people who were arrested during President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa have pleaded not guilty to obstruction charges.
The four protesters who were arrested at the rally are Sheila Buck, Alexandra Scott, Ashley McCray, and Johnathan Engle.
All of the protesters have been charged with one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
During a court appearance on Thursday, the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges.
A judge has ordered them to return to court on February 1, 2021.
LATEST STORIES:
- Texas woman blames Trump, ‘selfish’ people for husband’s death from COVID-19 in scathing obit
- Whataburger unveils new food truck
- Investigators: Pedestrian shot, killed man in southwest Oklahoma City
- Texas man sentenced for child pornography case in Oklahoma
- Oklahoma man arrested twice for trafficking meth in one week