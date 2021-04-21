Developing Story: Protesters gather at Oklahoma Capitol objecting to a slew of bills

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Protesters gathered at the Oklahoma Capitol Wednesday afternoon and made their way inside to the building.
The Collegiate Freedom and Justice Coalition came to the capitol to protest a slew of bills including Oklahoma anti-protest bills, anti-abortion bills and the transgender athlete bill.
They did gain entry into the House Chambers but were asked to leave and did.
A few of the group’s leaders were kicked out of the Capitol building.
One of the bills they object to would decriminalize the punishment for people who hit protestors with a vehicle if they think they are in danger.
KFOR has learned some protestors are leaving the inside of the Capitol building but remain outside.
