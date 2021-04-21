Developing Story: Protesters gather at Oklahoma Capitol objecting to a slew of bills

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Protesters gathered at the Oklahoma Capitol Wednesday afternoon and made their way inside to the building.

The Collegiate Freedom and Justice Coalition came to the capitol to protest a slew of bills including Oklahoma anti-protest bills, anti-abortion bills and the transgender athlete bill.

They did gain entry into the House Chambers but were asked to leave and did.

A few of the group’s leaders were kicked out of the Capitol building.

One of the bills they object to would decriminalize the punishment for people who hit protestors with a vehicle if they think they are in danger.

#BREAKING – This was the scene in the past 30 minutes inside the House Chambers at the Oklahoma State Capitol. @CassandraOnTV is following the story. @kfor https://t.co/QV6akw3D2c — Patrick Spencer (@made4tv) April 21, 2021

Protestors at the state Capitol. Pic KFOR.com

Protestors at state Capitol. Pic KFOR.com

KFOR has learned some protestors are leaving the inside of the Capitol building but remain outside.

This is a developing story, please refresh often for updates.