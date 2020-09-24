Protesters march peacefully in downtown OKC after grand jury decision not to charge officers with the killing of Breonna Taylor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of protesters took their frustration peacefully to the streets of Oklahoma City Wednesday night following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision on the police killing of Breonna Taylor in March.

The Kentucky grand jury indicted one of the three police officers involved in the death of Taylor, but the indictment was for shooting his gun at Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment. No charges were announced for the direct killing of Taylor.

The officer indicted was Detective Brett Hankison, who faces up to five years in prison if convicted of wanton endangerment.

In Oklahoma City, protesters gathered at Northwest 23rd and Classen Boulevard, chanting for change.

“That’s why we say Black Lives Matter, because clearly they don’t,” one protester said.

After sunset, the group of protesters marched down to Oklahoma City Police Department headquarters.

One protester, Andriana Laws, says she’s a Louisville native.

“To know that this is happening back home and to know I can’t be there,” Adriana Laws said.

“The property is more important than the life of someone’s daughter,” said Garland Pruitt, President of the Oklahoma City NAACP.

Pruitt told KFOR he met with the FOP, Oklahoma City Police Chief and legislators Wednesday afternoon to discuss reform.

“That’s the reason for the demonstrations across the nation is because of a lack of accountability,” Pruitt said. “We need to hold them accountable.”

Also Wednesday, Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge released that he’s proposing anti-riot legislation, writing he wants to “hold rioters accountable” and discourage “destruction of property.”

A peaceful protest was also held outside of the Edmond Police Department on Wednesday. A white car drove by and the person inside the car yelled “I hope they George Floyd you” at the protesters.

