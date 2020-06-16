Protesters meet with OESC interim director outside of office

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who are still waiting on unemployment benefits voiced their frustration outside of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission headquarters on Tuesday.

They’re everything to me. Everything I do is for them. I’ve never protested a day in my life, but it’s come to that,” Manuel Areyan said.

Manuel Areyan was an Uber and Lyft driver. He said his business has dropped significantly since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Now, he’s been waiting three months for his unemployment benefits to arrive.

It’s a similar situation for Kristi Jarvis, who was laid off from her oil and gas job.

“Right now, I don’t know when my mortgage will get paid and things can only be defaulted for so long. You can only take out so many loans to pay your bills, so yeah, we need out unemployment,” Jarvis said.



This group was protesting what they call inaction by the OESC.



Traci Dinkelmon finally got her unemployment benefits, but experience what she says was trouble along the way.



“A lot of us have felt victimized by these Tier 1 reps. On the phone cooking dinner, putting the phone down and just walking away, laughing at us, hanging us,” Traci Dinkelmon said.

The agency’s new interim director took notice and met with protesters face to face.

“People have told me about phone calls that have gone wrong, issues with the website and that’s super helpful to me because I want to learn this stuff and I want to fix it. Is it okay that it happened? No, but can we fix it? Yes,” Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Interim Director, said.

She says fixing website issues are a top priority for the agency.

“I just want to let people know that I hear you and that I’m here and that I have people working around the clock to fix this,” Zumwalt said.

“I feel like she is in a really tight spot. She’s coming in to take care of something that is chaos,” Dinkelmon said.

She added she wants lawmakers to step up and help, saying she’s called several with only one who took her call.

The state paid more than $1 billion in claims in April and May with countless others still waiting for help.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said they will continue doing walk-in processing for Oklahomans indefinitely.