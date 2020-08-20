Protesters outraged after OK County commissioners vote to send $34 million in CARES Act money to jail trust

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Commission voted 2-0 Wednesday afternoon to send $34 million in CARES Act funding to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust.

Public comment was not done until after the vote was made.

“It’s absolute expletive what you guys just did,” one protester said at the podium.

“The CARES ACT money explicitly states that you cannot have known about the issue before the pandemic started,” another protester said at the podium. “So all the issues that you are trying to fix with this money, it’s literally illegal.”

The protesters and commissioners went back and forth. Later at the Jail Trust meeting, it was the same way, but in a public comment portion.

“Do we need it at the jail…is there a COVID problem at the jail? Yes,” a woman with the Jail Trust said. “Do we need all of it? That’s up for question and we need to determine that.”

The vote happened in just a matter of minutes. Commissioner Carrie Blumert, a vocal opponent of the measure, was absent from the meeting. Her deputy chief was in her chair instead. KFOR’s video shows the vote taking place with commissioner Kevin Calvey saying the chair is about to close. Also in the video, Blumert’s deputy chief said he was trying to force his way through the meeting.

The vote passed 2-0. Commisioner Calvey spoke to the media after the meeting about Blumert’s absence and the vote taking place anyway.

“It was 9 o’clock,” Calvey said.

“I was not expecting that to happen today,” Blumert said.

Public comment ensued after the vote in the Oklahoma County Jail Trust meeting. Protesters took the podium and didn’t hold back.

“You said you would announce at the meeting today when you are going to jail, so when are you going?” a protester said at the podium to one of the commissioners.

Soon after this comment, the protesters erupted into a chant of, “Trisha is a liar, Trisha is a liar,” referencing a woman with the Jail Trust who was asked about going to jail.

In the end, the meeting adjourned with protesters inside, some of them still seeking answers.

“We need to adjourn. I recognize the courthouse is closing,” a woman with the Jail Trust said.

“What will you do when you get the money?” a protester yelled through a megaphone.

The Jail Trust has not yet elaborated on how they plan to use the money. We’ll keep you updated.