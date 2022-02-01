OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Tuesday, a group of death penalty opponents and members of death row inmate, Gilbert Postelle’s family gathered outside the governor’s mansion to protest the upcoming execution.

“I don’t think you can solve murder with murder,” Kaylei Johnson said.

Johnson’s dad, Gilbert Postelle, has been in prison for almost her entire life.

“He’s doing alright. The best anybody can be,” she said.

Johnson joined death penalty opponents outside the governor’s mansion on Tuesday – 17 days before her dad is scheduled the be executed.

“In just 27 days into the year of 2022, Oklahoma became the first state in the nation to murder its citizen,” Jasmin Brown-Jutras with the ACLU of Oklahoma said.

“Many of you I know call yourselves pro-life, and if we are truly to be pro life, we must be pro life not just before birth,” Pastor Israel Hogue with Simplicity Church OKC said.

Postelle was convicted of murdering four people at an Oklahoma City mobile home park in 2005.

Prosecutors say James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle and Amy Wright were targeted because Postelle believed they were responsible for a motorcycle accident that injured his dad.

“When Gilbert Postelle got in the getaway vehicle, he later boasted, ‘That B**** almost got away,'” prosecutors said during Postelle’s clemency hearing in December.

In a 4-1 vote, the state pardon and parole board ultimately denied Postelle’s request for clemency.

He’ll be the second death row inmate to be executed in 2022, following the execution of Donald Grant last week.

“People across this world are saying capital punishment, that’s not how I want you to spend my tax dollars,” Rep. Mauree Turner, (D) Oklahoma City, said.

Rep. Turner filed a house joint resolution late last month that, if approved by lawmakers, would create a state question that would do away with the death penalty in Oklahoma.

“For me, there is no death penalty that is humane,” Turner said.

On February 28th,, the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s execution protocol will be challenged in federal court.

Last year, during the state’s first execution in nearly seven years, media witnesses said death row inmate John Grant vomited and convulsed after the first drug in the three-drug lethal injection cocktail, Midazolam, was administered.

The next two executions were described as going smoothly.

“Executing Oklahomans is not how we take care of people at this point in time and will never be how we take care of people,” Turner said.