OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Numerous Oklahoma City metro area residents are planning to protest the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the ruling that protected abortion as a constitutional right for decades.

The Supreme Court upheld a Mississippi abortion ban with a 6-3 ruling, and ruled 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade this morning, Friday, June 24. The high court originally ruled on Roe on Jan. 22, 1973.

The overturning of Roe has been met with both elation and outrage, with thousands upon thousands across the nation either turning out or planning to protest upon learning of the decision.

Abortion-rights activist are seen outside the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Protests are planned in the metro area as well.

A protest titled “Roe Response and Call to Action” is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at the Mayflower Congregational Church, 3901 NW 63rd St., in Oklahoma City.

Protesters will be at the Oklahoma State Capitol at 1:30 p.m. Sunday for an “Engage the Rage” demonstration.

Another Friday protest will be held in Norman, organized by the Norman Human Rights Commission. Protesters will meet at 4 p.m. in the courtyard next to the steps of the Cleveland County Courthouse, 201 S. Jones Ave.

Speakers will address those gathered at the courthouse. They plan to enter the building and ask Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn questions about how abortion laws will be enforced.

“Protestors will have the opportunity to acknowledge and mourn the pregnant Oklahomans who already die every year in Oklahoma due to preventable health complications while pregnant and from domestic violence. We know that these preventable deaths will only increase under these archaic and cruel laws,” said Christina Owen, Norman Human Rights Commission Chair. “Today we will come together in our despair and rage to seek answers, find community, and take action.”

A Facebook page was created to promote the Norman protest.

Oklahoma was already the strictest anti-abortion state in the nation, prior to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling.

House Bill 4327 was signed into law in late May, banning nearly all abortions in Oklahoma. It immediately went into effect after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed it.

The law bans doctors from performing abortions at any point in a pregnancy unless the procedure would save a woman’s life, or if the pregnancy was the result of rape, sexual assault or incest.

Stitt signed Senate Bill 612 in April, which criminalizes abortion by making it a felony for doctors to perform abortions. Doctors who do so face 10 years in jail and a fine up to $100,000. That law goes into effect this August.