TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – As Scams Awareness Day approaches, The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) issued a utility scam warning to customers.

PSO customers have reported scams or attempted scams 275 times so far this year, including

59 times in October. Those numbers are about the same as 2021 figures but well below

comparable numbers in 2020.

Utilities United Against Scams, a consortium of 150 U.S. and Canadian utilities, has declared

November 16 as Scams Awareness Day, and is urging consumers to be aware of common

signs of scams, including:

• Demands for immediate payment,

• Threats to disconnect service immediately,

• Requests for a specific form of payment, such as a pre-paid debit card.

PSO personnel do not demand immediate payments, threaten immediate disconnects or accept

pre-paid debit cards.

If you are suspicious of a caller claiming to be from PSO, hang up and call the PSO Customer

Service Center: 1-833-PSO-POWR (776-7697).