PSO submits filing to lessen immediate impact of winter storm on electric bills

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – As temperatures have reached normal levels after a bitter freeze, many Oklahomans are concerned about the impact the winter storm will have on their energy bills.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma says it has submitted a filing designed to minimize the impacts that dramatic increases in fuel costs could have on customers.

Officials say the filing, if approved, will increase the fuel cost adjustment on customer bills to reflect higher prices for natural gas and purchased power. However, it would be spread out over a longer period of time to avoid extreme bill increases.

“We understand these fuel cost increases may create hardships for some customers and our priority has been to find a way to minimize those impacts. The costs associated with last week’s events were extraordinary and this filing is part of our effort to work with customers, regulators and others to find solutions,” said Matthew Horeled, PSO vice president of Regulatory & Finance.

At this point, PSO says the final cost increase amount has not been determine.

PSO says it will continue to keep in place new and expanded payment plans for customers and will accommodate customers requesting removal from voluntary automatic payment plans.