PSO teaming up with food banks to shine a light on families in need

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is again teaming up with Oklahoma’s two largest food banks to distribute more than 100,000 energy-efficient LED bulbs to families in need.

Since 2014, PSO has worked with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to coordinate the distribution of free energy-efficient bulbs as part of PSO’s Shine A Light project.

To date, the food banks, through their networks of partner agencies, have distributed more than a half-million bulbs in PSO-served areas across the state.

“We know that families in need are often forced to make difficult decisions and food dollars sometimes get cut in order to cover other life expenses, and that has never been more true than now during this time of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Jeff Brown, PSO Consumer Programs manager. “Through our Shine A Light project, we can provide our neighbors ways to save energy and lower costs, so they can focus on the health and well-being of their families.”

LED Savings Facts

LEDs last 15 to 25 times as long as many incandescent bulbs. That’s 15,000 hours or more.

You can save up to $45 or more per year off your energy bills by replacing just five of your home’s most used lights with LEDs that have earned ENERGY STAR® certification.

LED bulbs may be used in directional lighting, spotlighting, track lighting and dimming applications.

PSO offers instant discounts on select LED bulbs at participating retailers. A list of the participating retailers is at this link.

Customers shopping at those retailers can look for the “Instant Savings” sticker and then purchase one, or several, discounted LEDs.

