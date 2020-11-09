Public comment needed for redesign project at dangerous intersection

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say they are working on a plan to redesign a dangerous intersection in Canadian County.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is inviting the public to provide input on a new intersection design at Hwy 66 and Banner Rd. in Canadian County.

Officials say they are wanting to make safety improvements at the intersection, and public input is needed for three alternative plans.

Those plans include a single-lane roundabout, a four-way stop, or a traffic signal. Construction costs vary from $50,000 to nearly $800,000.

The public can submit their input and look at the projects through Nov. 23 on ODOT’s website.

