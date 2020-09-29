Public input needed on Hwy 9 reconstruction projects

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are asking for the public’s input on two proposed projects to reconstruct and widen segments of Hwy 9.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house to provide updates and get input on the projects.

The projects would continue to widen the SH-9 corridor between Norman and Tecumseh.

The department is proposing reconstruction of SH-9 to a four-lane highway with a center turn lane and paved shoulders from 108th Ave. S.E. to 156th Ave. S.E. in Norman and a four-lane highway with paved shoulders from SH-102 to Tecumseh.

The presentation will be a web-based public viewing format with no in-person meeting scheduled.

Members of the public can view the presentation, map, video and other materials about the proposal and submit their comments through Oct. 12.

Projects to construct these two segments are scheduled to go to bid in Federal Fiscal Year 2025.

