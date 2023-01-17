McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is seeking public input on widening I-35 from four to six lanes between mm 100 just south of Ladd Rd. (mm 101) and just north of SH-9 West (mm 106) at the Cleveland and McClain county line.

The proposed projects include the addition of a new I-35 lane in each direction and widening the shoulders as well as adding a center median barrier wall.

Additionally, the interchange ramps at Ladd Rd., SH-74 and SH-9W will be modified as necessary to accommodate the added lane capacity.

This work is anticipated to occur in two phases with the northern portion estimated at $24 million and tentatively scheduled for construction later in 2023 while the estimated $38 million southern portion is tentatively scheduled for 2025.

The public may find more details online through Jan. 25.