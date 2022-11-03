OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders are asking for the public’s input on beautification projects.

Organizers say residents are invited to learn about and voice their opinions on which beautification projects they would like to see implemented as part of MAPS 4.

MAPS 4 includes $32.8 million for beautification projects across Oklahoma City.

Some of the projects may include:

City entrance gateways along interstates

Approaches to Will Rogers World Airport

Enhancement of three pedestrian bridges over the interstates in south Oklahoma City

I-240 from I-44 to I-35

East and west entrances to the Clara Luper Corridor

NE 23rd St. and Martin Luther King Ave.

Oklahoma City University corridor along NW 23rd St.

Reno Ave. and Eastern Ave. corridor between Bricktown and the First Americans Museum

I-35 and I-44 bridges over the Oklahoma River

I-44 from Portland Ave. to Classen Blvd.

I-40 and Council Rd. interchange

Route 66

Public art and monuments at key intersections, including a statue of Ralph Ellison

Updated low-maintenance landscaping along key arterial roads

Trees.

“We are inviting residents to share their visions for improvements that will help guide the MAPS 4 beautification plan,” MAPS 4 Program Manager David Todd said. “We’re looking forward to hearing input from our residents on what they envision and where they want to see the beautification improvements in Oklahoma City.”

Those public meetings will be held:

Thursday, Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in room CD on the third floor of the Downtown Library, located at 300 Park Ave.

Monday, Nov. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Capitol Hill Library.