Public meeting scheduled for possible safety improvements to I-35

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The public is invited to a meeting to discuss possible safety improvements to some of the metro’s busiest roadways.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 to get input for improving the safety of I-35.

Officials say they will also discuss the frontage roads between the I-40 and I-44 junctions in the Oklahoma City metro.

Organizers say they want to discuss operational and safety improvements that can be made to the four interchanges, I-35, frontage roads, and 13 bridges in the corridor. They will also discuss the potential widening of I-35 from four lanes to six lanes.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Lincoln Park Golf Course Event Center, located at 4001 N.E. Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you will be able to visit pop-up booths to review the study, ask questions and give feedback:

11 a.m. – 2p.m. Feb. 19- James Stewart Golf Course Club House in Oklahoma City

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Feb. 20- Metro Technology Center, Springlake Campus, outside the cafeteria in Oklahoma City.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Feb. 21 – Ralph Ellison Library main lobby in Oklahoma City.