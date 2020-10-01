Pumpkin carver from Wilson hopes to win Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars’

WILSON, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is looking to scare up a lucrative pumpkin carving victory on Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars’.
Daniel Miller is a contestant on the show and he’s looking to carve his way to the $50,000 grand prize.
The master pumpkin carver himself joined KFOR via Zoom to talk about his foray into pumpkin carving, as well as the fun and pressure of competing on national television.
Watch the above video for our conversation with Daniel.
You can watch the next installment of ‘Halloween Wars’ on Food Network at 8 p.m. this Sunday and cheer for Daniel.
