PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – Pumpkin the mini horse is not only celebrating her first birthday, her owners are also asking for help.

Pumpkin was born on October 5, 2021, just six months after her mom, Susie Q, and grandma, Zena, were rescued and taken to Chester’s Party Barn in Piedmont, Oklahoma.

Pumpkin the mini horse. Image courtesy Robin Ray Hocker.

Pumpkin’s 1st birthday celebration is Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cupcakes and the singing of “Happy Birthday” were presented to Pumpkin at 2 p.m.

Pumpkin’s 1st birthday party. Image courtesy Robin Ray Hocker.

According to her owners, Pumpkin is especially tiny and that causes some health issues regarding her hooves. She needs special shoes to correct her hooves as she grows.

Pumpkin’s birthday celebration will also be an opportunity for fund raising for custom corrective orthopedic shoes that will need to be replaced every six weeks, veterinarian care, farrier fees, supplies and other costs.

Pumpkin’s party is set to have plenty of fun activities at various prices like:

Pony rides

Petting zoo

Tractor rides

Mystery maze

Giant slide

Barnyard games

Face painting

One free pie pumpkin per person

Chester’s Party Barn is also selling merchandise like #IStandWithPumpkin T-shirts and accepting donations to benefit Pumpkin and her health needs.

Chester’s Party Barn is located at 5201 Cimarron Road, NW Piedmont, OK.