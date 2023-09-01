OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A beloved fall tradition is returning to Myriad Botanical Gardens in October.

Pumpkinville is coming back to the Gardens October 6-22 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

“Greetings From Pumpkinville”. Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Pumpkinville. Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Pumpkinville. Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Pumpkinville. Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Pumpkinville. Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens.

2023’s festival, “Greetings From Pumpkinville”, will give guests a look into a world of pumpkins.

Guests can take a ride on the “Pumpkinville Express” to Europe’s most popular monuments, Lunar New Year celebrations, safari with African wildlife, the Amazon Rainforest, Day of the Dead celebrations with stunning sugar skull pumpkins, pyramid of pumpkins in ancient Egypt and much more.

According to the Gardens, Pumpkinville has become its largest annual festival and a favored fall tradition for thousands of families. In 2022, it was voted number one pumpkin patch by USA Today’s 10Best Readers Poll.

Attendees can enjoy creative displays made of more than 30,000 pumpkins, gourds, haystacks, and mums. Play games, paint pumpkins, shop local vendors, and try special treats and unlimited rides on Mo’s Carousel.

Officials say general admission tickets for ages 3 and older are $9 per person, while members and children ages 2 and under can enter for free.

Programming

Paint-a-Pumpkin, $5

Story time with Metropolitan Library, sponsored by Bank of Oklahoma, Monday-Saturday at 2pm

Vendor Market, Saturdays & Sundays, from 10am–5pm

Special Events

Member Preview, Thursday, October 5, 5-7pm. Membership required.

Oktoberfest at Pumpkinville, Thursday, October 12, 5:30-7pm. $6 for member; $12 nonmember.

Sensory Night, Thursday, October 19, 5:30-6:30pm. Free for members. $9 nonmember.

Weekday Classes

$8 per class. Advanced registration at myriadgardens.org/pumpkinville

Mondays (Oct. 9, 16), Greetings from China

Tuesdays (Oct. 10 & 17), Greetings from Brazil

Wednesdays (Oct. 11 & 18), Greetings from Kenya

Thursdays (Oct. 12 & 19), Greetings from Mexico

Fridays (Oct. 13 & 20), Greetings from Egypt

To learn more, visit myriadgardens.org/pumpkinville.