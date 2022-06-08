MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A litter of 10 husky-mix puppies are recovering from trauma after being found dumped in a flooded area Tuesday morning.

“They’re so tired from just being outside this morning and just trying to survive. They’re barely enough to be eating on their own, much less fending for themselves out in a storm,” said Rhiannan O’Shea, a foster coordinator with Country Roads Animal Rescue.

Ten six-week-old puppies were found helpless in a flooded area during a rainstorm Tuesday, allegedly by an Oklahoma City police officer responding to an unrelated call.

“As he was leaving, he heard some puppy whimpering,” said O’Shea. “The waters were filling up quickly and the puppies were soaking wet. They had been outside in the storm all morning.”

Puppies rescued from a flooded area in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

O’Shea said after the officer was told the puppies were dumped, the officer called his friends at the nonprofit.

“Knowing that somebody purposely put them there is honestly just sickening,” said O’Shea.

More rescued flood puppies. Image KFOR

Volunteers quickly jumped into action, giving the litter food, water and basic medical care.

“We definitely know that they have fleas and worms, so that’s always fun, but standard in rescue,” said the foster coordinator.

Country roads also shared the puppies plight on Facebook, calling for fosters since the rescue is well over capacity. Within hours, the post had more than a thousand shares.

“We probably get around 100 foster applications a month. And we – I haven’t done the final count yet – but we were over a hundred today,” said O’Shea. “We’ve all cleared our calendars and canceled plans to try to get any fosters who are willing to foster non-husky puppies.”

For now, the fur balls are staying together, in expert foster care, until they’re eight weeks old. Then they will be old enough to be adopted.

“There’s no need that these puppies needed to come into this world like this. And so, if you need help with an animal or overpopulation, please reach out to your local shelter and your local rescue, and we’d be happy to provide some of those resources,” said O’Shea.

If you want to help out the rescue, but can’t take on a foster dog right now, O’Shea said you can help by purchasing items on their wishlist.