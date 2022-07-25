STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Stillwater are searching for the person responsible for abandoning a group of puppies in the extreme heat.

On July 23, officials with Stillwater Animal Welfare say five 1-month-old puppies were found abandoned at a local park. At the time, the temperature was over 100 degrees.

Sadly, one puppy died from the heat.

Officials say the puppies should still be with their mother, and they are worried about her wellbeing.

Since being rescued, the puppies have been placed in a foster home.

If you have any information about the case, call (405) 372-0334.