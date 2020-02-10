Puppy with third “ear” passes away, local rescue says

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A puppy known for having a third “ear” passed away over the weekend, a local rescue announced.

“We tend to kind of take in the dogs that just don’t fit in with everyone else,” said Heather Hernandez with Mutt Misfits.

After his birth, Trip’s previous owner reached out to Mutt Misfits, where he quickly found a home.

Hernandez says Trip was born with what appeared to be a third ear.

“So we can tell it’s definitely connected, like greater than just the skin,” Hernandez told KFOR in January. “But what exactly it leads to only the CT is going to tell us.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials with Mutt Misfits said Trip walked a little off balance and had some health issues, including seizures.

Sadly, on Feb. 8, the rescue announced Trip had passed away in the arms of his foster mom.

"His deformities has caused too much neurological damage, and he began self-mutilating and seizing uncontrollably, no matter what medications we tried. We are sorry we weren’t able to save him. We would have done anything in the world for him. I’m so sorry, Trip. Rest easy," said the rescue on Facebook.