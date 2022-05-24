LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma animal sanctuary has shared a tragic update about a unique puppy.

Earlier this month, Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary took in a 7-week-old pug who was suffering from congenital dislocation of both elbows.

Mila Credit: Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary

Organizers say the puppy was originally rescued by Skiatook Paws and Claws with her brother. Rescuers at the organization immediately contacted Oliver and Friends for help.

Volunteers say the puppy, who was lovingly named Mila, has paws that “at times point straight to [the] ceiling.”

Mila

Credit: Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary

Without surgery, they said Mila would never be able to walk, run, or play like a normal dog.

Sadly, Mila’s journey took a tragic turn.

Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary say Mila went into cardiac arrest under anesthesia. Despite 12 attempts at CPR, she was unable to be revived.

“I cannot even begin to accept or process this. Her loss is too big. She was so loved and we are eviscerated, as are her vet team. Please allow us some time to even begin this soul crushing process of grieving her. I would do anything to have a better update,” the sanctuary posted on Facebook.