PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – A City of Purcell employee is recovering after being attacked by a utility customer Thursday morning.

The Purcell Police Department tells KFOR a city utility customer had a dispute about whether his utilities were on or off. It then escalated into a physical confrontation with one of the city employees inside city hall.

“There was a customer service area where citizens can come in. And then beyond that, it is a secured area. And the city employee, while dealing with him, entered the customer service area. And that’s where the altercation occurred… We don’t determine who’s at fault,” said Scott Stephens, Detective Sergeant with Purcell Police Department.

Publisher, John D. Montgomery at the Purcell Register says the argument over a utility issue turned violent inside the customer service area.

“There’s a plexiglass between where the customer stands and where the employee stands. And Victor was talking to him, as I understand. I wasn’t there, but I understand the guy asked him to come out to talk to him out in the lobby, and he started punching him,” said John D. Montgomery, publisher at the Purcell Register.

Montgomery said city treasurer, Victor Lohn was the wounded employee.

“He got hit in the left eye, cut his eye, and bloodied his face… He was at the E.R. getting stitched up,” said John D. Montgomery, publisher at the Purcell Register.

He was treated and released from the hospital.

The man who allegedly attacked the employee, 35-year-old, Johnny Shawn from Purcell was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery causing great bodily injury according to the McClain County Sheriff’s Office website.

Johnny Shawn Courtesy: McClain County Sheriff’s Office

“I can’t say one way or the other. Who attacked who,” said Stephens.

Emily Montgomery, a long time Purcell resident told KFOR, an incident like this is not common in the city.

“We don’t we don’t have things like this happen on Main Street… Stuff like this is not an everyday occurrence. I mean, this is very, very rare,” said Emily Montgomery, Purcell resident.

The suspect now sits in the McClain County Jail, and police say the incident remains under investigation.

We did get in contact with the employee involved, and he declined to comment on the situation.

We gave the Purcell city manager all day to respond to our several requests and never heard back from him.