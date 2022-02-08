PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Purcell police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered inside a home over the weekend. Now, her husband is in the McClain County Jail on a first degree murder charge.

“It is terrible. I can’t believe it,” Ron Johnson told News 4.

Over the weekend, tragedy unfolded on Johnson’s Purcell street.

“I heard that he got out of jail and she had a restraining order on him and he went and got her out of the women’s shelter and talked her into coming home and brought her home and wouldn’t let her leave and just beat on her until he killed her,” Johnson said.

He’s talking about 38-year-old Steven Moody. According to Purcell police, he brutally beat his wife, 39-year-old Margarita Moody, to death.

Courtesy: McClain County Jail

Family friends discovered her body inside the Moody home on Saturday.

“Apparently, there have been other domestic violence issues with that family,” Detective Sgt. Scott Stephens with Purcell Police Department said.

According to court records, back in November, Margarita filed for an emergency protective order against her husband, which was granted by a judge.

Just last week, Steven was arrest for drug possession.

“We’ve been told that there was a lot of blunt force trauma to her,” Stephens said.

After the friends who found Margarita’s body contacted police, officers started searching the area for Steven.

“He had left the residence and gone to another house, but he learned that we were looking for him. So our officers, along with the McClain County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, began a search of the area and we deployed the K9 unit, located him in a shed behind another house and he surrendered to the officers there,” Stephens said.

Steven Moody is being held in the McClain County Jail without bond.

“In my career here at Purcell, which is over 23 years, this is only the fourth homicide we’ve had,” Stephens said.

Stephens said the Moodys have three children. They are staying with family friends.