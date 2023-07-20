PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Purcell Police Department says its officers attempted a traffic stop that turned into a chase.

Purcell officials say an officer noticed a driver going too fast. When the officer tried to pull them over, the driver continued driving.

Authorities say the suspect, Chad Jensen drove into oncoming traffic and eventually he pulled over and surrendered.

Purcell police confirm Jensen was arrested on several complaints, including DUI and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.