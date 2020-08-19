Purcell police investigating after vandals damage church

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Purcell are asking for the public’s help after vandals damaged a local church.
On Wednesday morning, officials with the Purcell Police Department say they are investigating a case of vandalism at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Investigators say a vandal threw a rock through a stained glass window, which is going to cost about $5,000 to repair.
If you have any information on the case, call Purcell police at (405) 527-4615.
LATEST STORIES:
- Oklahoma County Commissioners approve sending CARES funding to jail trust
- Cities with the biggest turnaround in home prices over the past two decades
- Target sales surge during pandemic
- Pharmacists can give childhood shots, U.S. officials say
- Oklahoma school district receives $60,000 donation in PPE, technology