Purcell police learn that 2 junior high students were in possession of unloaded gun at school

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Purcell Police Department officers found that two Purcell Junior High students had a gun at school on Thursday.

Purcell police were notified Friday afternoon that a student possibly brought a gun onto the junior high’s campus, according to Purcell police.

Officers worked with school officials to investigate third-party information about the presence of a gun.

“After an extensive investigation it was determined there were two Jr. High Students who were in possession of an unloaded firearm on campus on 10/22/2020,” Purcell police said on their official Facebook page.

Officers recovered the firearm from a residence and took both students into custody.

“At this time we do not believe there is a threat to any students,” Purcell police said.

