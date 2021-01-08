Purcell woman feared for safety of brother – head of security for Congress – when Trump supporter mob stormed U.S. Capitol

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – A Purcell woman who lost her two sons in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing told KFOR she feared for her brother, head of security for the U.S. House and Senate, on Wednesday as rioters invaded our Nation’s Capitol.

“I was scared yesterday,” Edye Raines, who lives in Purcell, told KFOR on Thursday. “I was up all night.”

Raines was terrified on Wednesday because her brother, Daniel, who she said is the head of security for the U.S. House and Senate, was working inside the U.S. Capitol as a mob of Trump supporters rioted and stormed into the building on Wednesday.

Some rioters broke through glass windows to get inside, interrupting the electoral vote count.

“About 3 a.m., he said they had regained control of Capitol Hill and they were back doing the people’s business,” Raines said.

He also texted her, “still alive for now luv u.”

“I felt in my heart that he was okay, that he would be fine, but I can’t even imagine being put in a situation like that,” Raines said.

For Raines and her brother, that chaos, fear and horror was all too familiar.

“If it weren’t for the bombing, my brother wouldn’t be where he is now,” Raines said.

Raines lost her two sons, Chase and Colton, during the 1995 bombing of the Murrah building.

“At the time of the bombing, he was a police officer in Yukon. He found both of my boys the morning of the bombing. He had to identify their bodies over and over again,” Raines said.

She told KFOR that was the moment Daniel decided to make it his life’s mission to protect our country from terrorism, both foreign and domestic.

Raines said she considers the events of January 6th to be domestic terrorism.

“That’s domestic terrorism. That’s what my brother has worked so hard for, to try to prevent that. That’s his whole mission in life,” she said. “I’m so proud of him.”