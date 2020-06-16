Purchase these Father’s Day plants and help Oklahomans experiencing homelessness

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Father’s Day is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate the special men in your life than to purchase plants while also supporting Oklahomans who are working their way out of homelessness.

The Curbside Chronicle is creating succulent arrangements that will be made and sold at pop-up shops by vendors who are experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. This is their first time to do a Father’s Day campaign following several successful Valentine’s and Mother’s Day flower campaigns.

The Curbside Chronicle, a program of the Homeless Alliance, provides both a voice and employment opportunities to people who are experiencing homelessness through the sale of its local magazine. In recent years, the program has expanded its product line to include local artist-designed wrapping paper and flower bouquets.

For Father’s Day, Curbside vendors are being trained and paid to build succulent arrangements practicing job skills like teamwork, communication and how to follow detailed instructions. They are then employed to sell the arrangements around town at various pop-up shops, exercising time management and social skills. After vendors are paid for their work, profits from sales are reinvested in the vendor program, funding essential services like case management for participants.

“Dads can be hard to shop for,” said Ranya O’Connor, director of The Curbside Chronicle. “This is a creative way to show him that you care while giving the gift of empowerment to someone in Oklahoma City who is working to make their situation better.”

The Curbside Chronicle will have succulents available for purchase at booths located at DNA Galleries in The Plaza District, the Wheeler District in Oklahoma City and Citizens Bank of Edmond in downtown Edmond June 19-21. All proceeds from booth purchases will support The Curbside Chronicle’s mission of employing and empowering people transitioning out of homelessness in Oklahoma City.

Succulents can be pre-ordered at this link and picked up at one of the pop-up booths.

Due to COVID-19, safety protocols will be followed at the pop-up shops to maintain a safe shopping experience for customers and vendors.