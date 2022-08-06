OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You’re only as young as you feel, and this group felt like kids again Thursday.

The residents at the Village on the Park retirement community in Oklahoma City spent a hot afternoon on the slip and slide.

Image from Village on the Park

Pictures from the wet and wild day have drawn a lot of attention.

They were all smiles, flying down the slide set up outside the center. It was part of organized activities, to add a splash on a hot Oklahoma day.

Duane Warden was the first to go down the slide.

“I said if you’ll help me get down and help me get back up, I’ll go,” said Warden, whose been living at the center for the past year. “It was fun.”

The activities director organized the event after the executive director spotted the oversized slip and slide at a store. They worked out a system where they would have an innertube where the residents could sit and a rope on each side of the tube that someone would pull to get the tube down the slide.

“We had people lowering them and helping them get up,” said Karen Proctor, executive director at Village on the Park. “We had two people on each side, so we kept it as safe as possible.”

Joe Ross has been a resident at the retirement community for the past six months and said it reminded him of his time spend on the water fishing.



“I fish out of a float tube,” said Ross. “When I got in that, I felt like I was fishing.”

Three residents who took the ride were all over the age of 100, including Katie, who smiled and laughed all the way down at the age of 106.